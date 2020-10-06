COVID outbreak in Surrey hospital sees many patients infected and a partial lockdown applied.

St Helier’s Hospital in Surrey has seen visitors turned away and ambulances rediverted du to a serious coronavirus outbreak in the hospital.

-- Advertisement --



The outbreak has caused a number of patients, who are already in a vulnerable condition, suffering from severe symptoms in the renal and ICU wards.

As a result, the hospital administration have taken the regrettable decision to place St Helier’s under partial lockdown which see visitors restricted and ambulances being diverted.

Alongside questions surrounding how the virus got into the hospital there is serious concern that it has managed to breach the ICU where the sickest individuals are cared for.

A hospital source said: ‘Infection control in intensive care is very strict. It’s very concerning that people fighting for their life already have become infected.’

Despite pressure having been placed on the UK Government to impose routine weekly testing in hospitals over the past months, this has not happened.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article “COVID Outbreak in Surrey Hospital”. For more news from Home and Abroad, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue be able to bring you a range of News that doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s Local Spanish News or International Entertainment News, we’ve got you covered!

Euro Weekly News, the people’s paper, we lead others follow!