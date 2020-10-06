Covid-Art in Santa Pola

EXPRESSION: The exhibition beings together local artists CREDIT: Turismo Santa Pola

Santa Pola will unveiled its Covid-art Collective Artist Exhibition tomorrow (Thursday, Ocrober 7), which will be open for viewing until November 7, at the Sea Museum, Santa Pola Fortress Castle.

THE exhibition brings together several local plastic artists, and their work reflects personal feelings, thoughts and concerns brought about by the coronavirus pandemic.

Their creations express fear, resignation, lockdown, lost freedom, the desire to escape, the darkness and the expected light; very abstract concepts that some have materialised with savage colouration, others with a neo-expressive reality, visceral naturalism, or with an intellectual intensity, through their various artistic languages, according to organisers.

For more information, visit: infomuseo@santapola.es

Anybody interested in going along should 965 223 416 or email: secretariamuseo@santapola.es in advance.


