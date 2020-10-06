A CIRCUS bear tears off trainers scalp as he is mauled to death after entering the animal’s cage at a top Russian circus.

Valentin Bulich, 28, for unknown reasons locked himself inside the cage with the brown bear, according to the world-famous Great Moscow State Circus.

The seven-year-old bear then tore off his scalp, reports said. Bulich suffered multiple severe wounds before colleagues pulled him clear.

‘Circus workers tried to save the victim’s life, but to no avail,’ a statement said.

‘In a critical condition, he was taken to Vinogradov State Clinical Hospital, where he died of his wounds.’

The circus said that Bulich had committed a ‘gross violation of safety rules’ in entering the bear cage on a day off for performers.

His motive for doing so is now under investigation as part of a criminal investigation into his death.

Law enforcement believes that ‘for some reason, the man deliberately violated all the safety rules’.

The circus has three Russian bears which perform with the Alexandrov family.

A decision has been taken not to shoot the bear, reported the circus.

Recently, animal rights campaigners in Russia have expressed concern over a series of incidents involving circus animals.

Irina Novozhilova, of animal rights group VITA, said: ‘No circus conditions will be humane for one simple reason.

‘Training goes hand in hand with cruelty….

‘Circuses are always cruel beyond limits.

‘And circuses with animals should be banned.’

As of January 20, 2020 the use of wild animals for circus entertainment in the UK has been banned, however, the rest of the world still needs to follow suit, an end to animal cruelty will not only benefit the animals but stop incidents like this from happening.

