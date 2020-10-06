Brothers unable to comfort grieving mother

BROTHERS who were unable to comfort their grieving mother, found themselves berated for attempting to support their vulnerable mother at their fathers funeral.

-- Advertisement --



Craig Bicknell, from Milton Keynes, yesterday revealed he had moved his chair in order to comfort his mother at the funeral of his father Alan Wright at Crownhill Crematorium before his brother Paul also joined him.

However, shortly after a member of staff interrupted the service by rudely waving his arms and shouting at the mourners to ‘move the chairs back’.

Appearing on Good Morning Britain, the pair said ‘It was absolutely heartbreaking to go through,’ Paul explained. ‘That it was the hardest day of our life anyway and someone moving with that aggression when all we wanted to do was comfort our mum at the hardest time.’

Craig went on to explain, ‘When my dad passed away two and half weeks ago, we haven’t left her side since. She needed us.

‘I did speak to everyone and said, “My mum is vulnerable, I will need to go comfort my mum if she breaks”.’

He added, ‘I had to make a split-second decision to react, do I talk to him and beg to be with my mum? Or sit back down and give my dad the service he needed? There was anger, it was a really empty feeling.’

Viewers were left furious, branding the staff member a ‘nasty jobsworth’ and insisting they were left ‘speechless’ by the incident.

Writing on Facebook Craig said, ‘I can sit in a restaurant, I can sit in a pub, I can live at her house, I can travel in a limousine to the crematorium with 6. But when I want to give my mum a cuddle at dads funeral, a man flies out mid-service shouting stop the service and makes us split…A devastating day made even worse.’

A spokesperson for Milton Keynes Council said: ‘We are sorry to have upset this family. We don’t usually step in if a guest needs to be comforted by another family member and in this instance should have taken a more considered approach.

‘We ask funeral directors to let us know whether any chairs should be grouped in advance, and from now on this includes guests who are in the same household or bubbles, as well as people who need extra support.

‘We hope this provides additional comfort at a difficult time.’

The regulations in place to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 do in fact seem to be contradictory at times, whilst we must all play our part, giving your grieving mum a well-needed hug should not be deemed a punishable offence.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue to be able to bring you a range of News that doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s Local Spanish News or International Entertainment News, we’ve got you covered!