20,000 chicks abandoned at Madrid airport

Around 20,000 chicks have been abandoned at a Madrid airport, prompting an appeal from a Spanish animal welfare group for help to save them.

THE little chicks were found in boxes at Adolfo Suarez Madrid-Barajas Airport, destined for Africa, but the planned shipment was apparently refused and they were left in the hangar.

The boxes remained at the airport for three days, and sadly many died.

RESCATE de 20.000 pollitos en el aeropuerto de Barajas tras ser rechazado el envío. 👇🏻👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/YXUvY8Vjqp — ALBA Asociación (@albaonlineorg) October 6, 2020



“Unfortunately many of the chicks have died due to the bad conditions in which we found them. This is the result of treating the animals as mere commodities, as if their lives were worthless”, said the Association for the Liberation and Welfare of Animals (ALBA) which has asked for help to save the luckily chicks that have survived.

Los pollitos que han logrado sobrevivir están siendo atendidos entre varias protectoras y particulares con todos los cuidados posibles. Nosotr@s SI creemos que sus vidas tengan valor, y estamos luchando para que salgan adelante. ♥️🐣🐥 pic.twitter.com/CIlnLy4A6t — ALBA Asociación (@albaonlineorg) October 6, 2020

They are appealing for donations of heat lamps, cardboard and flat drinking troughs so that the chicks can be kept warm, have access to water and food.

The cardboard will be used to place around cages so they don’t escape through the bars.

ALBA is also looking for temporary homes for groups of 10 to 15 chicks, which they will provide with heat and food.

Many of the chicks died because they had been in “an open air airport hangar for days”, said the association, which has taken them to a shelter but they “don’t have enough space or light power for all of them, so others have been dying”.

Some have already gone to private homes and sanctuaries, “where they will have a real chance to get ahead, well cared for, in the conditions they need”.

ALBA is calling for a ‘response protocol’ in Barajas to avoid cases of this type happening again.

