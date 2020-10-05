Woman claims Ghislaine Maxwell was ‘The monster behind it all’

‘SHE was the monster behind it all’: Woman claims Ghislaine Maxwell ‘gagged, restrained and raped’ her before Epstein joined in.

-- Advertisement --



A New York woman who is going by the pseudonym Samantha, 48, has come forward saying she was abused by Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein. She alleges she was a 21-year-old student at Parsons School of Design when she was recruited to massage Epstein.

‘Samantha’ later recruited another girl to massage Epstein and told her to lie about her age to appear younger to the paedophile financier. She claims that Maxwell allegedly called her a ‘lying whore,’ gagged her and raped her with a sex toy and Epstein later joined in. “I feel she was the monster, she was the one behind it all,” she said.

The abuse left her ‘traumatised’ and ruined her career, she later became a sex worker in Los Angeles. Maxwell is currently being held at the Metropolitan Detention Centre in Brooklyn on charges for conspiring with Epstein to sexually abuse young women. The ex-socialite recently lost an appeal that would keep sealed ‘extremely damaging’ evidence police found in her mansion from being revealed to the media.

Samantha said she only felt safe to come forward following Maxwell’s arrest and now wants to see justice served. “I want to see her be punished. I don’t want her to die. I think that Epstein got away too easily by killing himself,” she said.

Samantha’s attorney Spencer Kuvin, who represents several Epstein victims, confirmed he is representing Samantha and is planning to submit an application for a compensation claim on her behalf.

For more up-to-the-minute National & International News, visit the Euro Weekly News website at https://www.euroweeklynews.com/