Here is something you might not have known but there is more than one name for a TV remote. In fact, there are actually over 100 names for a remote control used by the British!

Most places have their own dialects and accents, so over time people have made up their own names to distinguish a remote. There have been surveys showing how often people lose their remotes and the amount of remotes that people have to buy brand new, due to misplacing them or breaking them.

Here are just some of the following names;

Remote (remote control) Doofah (doofer) Zapper Clicker Flicker Channel changer Thing-a-ma-jig Switcher Watcha-ma-call-it Gizmo Button (Buttons) The box (TV box) Gadget The changer Dibber Bleeper Blipper ( Bleeper) Doodah Bat Bopper Chaneller Click Clack Control panel Control stick Mote Oofa Doofa Sky box Stick Telly commander Telly control TV thing Widget Widger Ronnie Remore Jigger Husband’s toy TV gun Stick

There are endless names for what people call a TV remote, and each one is interesting. If you would like to have some fun make sure you comment and tell us what you call a TV remote. Remember no answer is wrong or silly, we all have our own ways of communicating! Now, let’s have some fun! What do you call a remote control?

Thank you for reading this article, “What do you call a remote control?”. For more of these articles, visit the Euro Weekly News website.