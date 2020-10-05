CHRISTMAS is just around the corner and that means we are about to be treated to a few seasonal goodies from our favourite brands. We are very excited to get our hands on Gingerbread Oreos.

The festive edition previously were golden vanilla flavoured cookies stuffed with a gingerbread flavoured creme filling. The new version, however, has been updated so that the wafer cookies themselves are gingerbread flavoured — so you should now be able to get all of the warm and cosy gingerbread spices you’re craving from the cookies instead of from the sweet filling.

Speaking of the creme, there’s also an exciting change to the Oreo filling in this new version. Though the creme seems to no longer be flavoured, the new Gingerbread Oreos are filled with an original Oreo creme that’s studded with tiny, crunchy sugar crystals.

To top it all off, the packaging says these updated cookies will come in five “festive designs”. These designs are moulded onto the sides of each cookie, and appear to include a cute little gingerbread man with a bow tie, a gingerbread house, a Christmas tree, and a few Christmasy phrases. We are so excited to find these in stores!

These festive-themed Gingerbread Oreos will probably go fast, and they’re limited edition, so once they’re gone you probably won’t see them again for a while. Which means making sure you buy the whole shelf when you spot them to see you through to the new year.

