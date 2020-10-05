University Lecturers in the UK to Strike over Face-to-Face Teaching

Lecturers are planning to strike over face-to-face teaching after 2,600 university students & staff across the UK catch COVID-19.

Some Universities in the UK are now in the grip of mass coronavirus outbreaks as lecturers plan an all-out strike over face-to-face teaching. Students across Britain are stuck self-isolating in pokey flats as positive cases now surpass 2,600 between youngsters and staff.

A union is now demanding urgent talks with a university where more than 770 students have tested positive for Covid-19. They are preparing to ballot members on industrial action after hundreds were found to have coronavirus. Northumbria University, in Newcastle, announced on Friday that there are 770 students who have tested positive – 78 of whom are symptomatic.

A move to online teaching

The University and College Union said many of its 900 members at the university are extremely concerned about the situation and now demand that teaching moves exclusively online. UCU regional officer Iain Owens said the union has already begun preparations for a ballot for industrial action which would involve members refusing to take part in all but online teaching.

