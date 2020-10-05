Two Irish women found safe and well after mountain search on the Costa del Sol

Tara Rippin
EXHAUSTED: The two women were tired but 'in good health'. CREDIT: Policia Nacional

Two Irish women have been found safe and well after a mountain search on the Costa del Sol.

The hikers, aged 30 and 31, got lost while walking in Los Montes de Malaga Natural Park yesterday (Sunday, October 4).

They managed to contact a friend who called emergency services, and a rescue party was sent to the scene.

After hours of searching, the pair were fortunately found ‘in good health’, though showing symptoms of exhaustion.

The Malaga Provincial Police HQ, confirmed it was through a call to 112 that it was learned that the two women had been lost in Los Montes.

They said the hikers, who did not know the terrain, became disoriented and alerted a friend, who in turn contacted the emergency services.

“The 091 room of the National Police then established a device for locating the women based on the location coordinates that the girls provided with their mobile phones”, said a statement.

Officers in the search party, who contacted the women reguarly to check their status and ask them to stay fixed at the same point, faced “a complex search through the multitude of existing trails in the area” until they were found “exhausted” but “not in need of medical assistance”.

Tara Rippin is a reporter for Spain’s largest English-speaking newspaper, Euro Weekly News, and is responsible for the Costa Blanca region.
She has been in journalism for more than 20 years, having worked for local newspapers in the Midlands, UK, before relocating to Spain in 1990.
Since arriving, the mother-of-one has made her home on the Costa Blanca, while spending 18 months at the EWN head office in Fuengirola on the Costa del Sol.
She loves being part of a community that has a wonderful expat and Spanish mix, and strives to bring the latest and most relevant news to EWN’s loyal and valued readers.

