THOUSANDS of Thai Buddhists celebrate the end of lent, as they lined the banks of a river winding through Bangkok on Thursday, October 1, to hurl lotus flowers onto a barge carrying a golden Buddha to celebrate the end of a three-month period marking Buddhist Lent.

From before dawn, people gathered along the river bank clutching bunches of white lotus flowers as a symbol of purity. Many wore face masks to ward against coronavirus and the crowds also included Buddhist monks in bright saffron robes.

As the barge carrying the golden Buddha passes, people traditionally pray for good fortune and then throw their flowers, which eventually cover much of the statue.

Thousands of Thai Buddhists celebrate the end of lent regardless of the pandemic.

Thailand has suffered relatively few infections during the global coronavirus pandemic compared to many other countries, allowing authorities to lift many restrictions on social gatherings.

Known in Thai as “Khao Phansa”, the period of Buddhist Lent is a time when monks stay in their temples to meditate.

The throwing of the lotus flowers is a truly beautiful sight to see though and the keeping of religious rituals and traditions through these difficult times is more important than ever.

