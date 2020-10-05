There were some technical problems found recently that meant that over 15,000 positive coronavirus cases were unrecorded in the UK. Technical mistake means more cases.

In the last two days, the new 15,000 cases reported were due to a technical problem in the UK. There was a major delay in contacting the people that were positive. As a result, it meant thousands of people in the UK did not self-isolate when they were positive.

In spite of the technical problem and the spreading that has occurred, it means the figures will be inaccurate during the pandemic. The inaccuracy is alarming for the population and has affected researcher’s data. Any people that have tested positive in the UK, have been contacted by the NHS and told to self-isolate.

This has proved an undeniably alarming mistake, causing apprehension from many in these already terrible times. Along with people showing their frustration, and anger towards the government for their mistake.

Going by the official figures of UK cases now, there are over half a million cases. In spite of the counting system having failed to give the correct figures at the start. It has been fixed and will continue to give the correct figures.

No one will be put in jeopardy again, as the COVID-19 positive people will be given notice and will be told to self-isolate. However, the cases need to decrease soon, before the whole nation is forced into another lockdown to try and prevent the further spreading.

