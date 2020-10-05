Superior Spurs humiliate home team United as Tottenham score 6 to sink Solskjaer’s Manchester side, leaving big questions about the strength of this United squad.

TEN man Manchester United suffered a humiliating 6-1 defeat to a superior Spurs side who inflicted more misery on a team unable to sign any players and lacking confidence.

The game started well for United when Bruno Fernandes converted a second-minute penalty but they weren’t leading for long as goals from Tanguy Ndombele and Heung-Min Son meant the visitors were 2-1 up after seven minutes.

Any chance of a comeback from the Old Trafford side were thwarted after Anthony Martial received a straight red card on 28-minutes for lashing out at Erik Lamela.

Mourinho enjoyed a successful return to Old Trafford as another goal from Son, two from Harry Kane and one from Serge Aurier completed the emphatic victory.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer saw his home side concede four goals in the first half of a Premier League game for the first time as they now slip to 16th in table.

Superior Spurs, who were without new signing Gareth Bale, now find themselves in fifth following the victory and are just two-points behind London rivals Arsenal.

Man Utd manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer spoke about the embarrassing defeat: “At 2-1 we were still in the game, after the red card everything went wrong. You don’t win games by making individual mistakes, errors and a performance like that.

“It is embarrassing, I hold my hand up, it is my fault. It is not Manchester United. It is embarrassing, I hold my hand up, it is my fault. It is not Manchester United.

“It is not about getting players in but who is here. Today is the worst. I can’t say any more than that. When you are 2-1 down you are in with a chance, 3-1 down a minute later is hard. At 4-1 down it is about character and personality.

“We had to close their avenues to goal, but we didn’t come out with any aggression. There are a lot of wrongs today. We need to look at everything.”

Spurs manager Jose Mourinho stated his delight at the performance from his Spurs side: “Manchester United doesn’t lose many matches, to lose by six is of course not every day. Historical victory but in the end three points and three very important points because we lost five points at home.

“We prepared ourselves very well tactically and also psychologically, the team was ready. So ready that a penalty in the first minute and going 1-0 down did not affect the team at all.

“Some people can say you play against 10 men for a long time which is true but for me it is also true that 11 v 11 we were playing extremely well, we were creating huge problems, we were winning 2-1 and they could not find solutions to control us.”

