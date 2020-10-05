Sign language is an important form of communication for the deaf

Every school should have this graffiti Credit: Facebook

THERE are basically two types of sign language for speaking with the deaf, one is very complicated to learn quickly as it consists of a huge number of signs, each of which represents a word and when signing takes places as an adjunct to TV, this is the language that is used.

There is however a much simpler version which basically consists of the 26 letters of the alphabet which allows quite detailed, if time consuming, exchanges.

Not all graffiti is destructive as can be seen from the picture with this article which appeared on a wall in Marbella and would be ideal to place on the walls of every Spanish school.




