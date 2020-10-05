Seven-month animal abuse probe leads to arrest after dog in ‘horrific’ condition dies.

BACK in February, a Bull Mastiff, named Ragnar by his rescuers, was found emaciated and unable to move next to a bin in Elche.

Ragnar was extremely malnutritioned, dehydrated and weighed just 18 kg, a third of the 60kg that a dog of his breed and age should usually weighs.

“This made it impossible for it to have moved by its own means to that point,” said Elche Local Police, who contacted animal rescue association, Huellas Salvadas, which provided Ragnar with immediate veterinary care and treatment.

This included rumoving a tumor and deworming.

But depite their best efforts, Ragnar died days later.

Elche Local Police’s Urbanity and Environment Unit (UMA) began an investigation to find the owner of the sick and emaciated animal.

For seven months, officers on the case spoke to neighbours and scoured social media platforms, which “pointed out clearly and with great precision the possible perpetrator of a crime of animal abuse”.

They located a farm where they found several dogs, mastiffs and greyhounds – all in a similar condition.

Along with determining Ragnar had been used as a guard dog, the probe revealed several dogs had died and been buried on the farm, contravening regulations.

The case has was handed over to the Judicial Police to nterview the suspect, who denied all charges.

A consequent search and excavation of the land recovered “several animal bones”.

A statement from Elche Town Hall said: “The Covid19 pandemic have made investigative tasks difficult, but the great collaboration of witnesses, essential to obtain some of the evidence required, has been a great help. In this way, an identification has been possible, as well as the cessation of new infringements in its field.

“After seven months of investigation and gathering testimony and clear indications about his authorship, the Local Police transferred the report to the Police Station to take a statement and arrest, continuing the police investigation.

“Both the investigation and the judicial process are still active.”

