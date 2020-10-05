The Red Cross are to offer a wonderful Home Help service in Orihuela as a Social Welfare scheme is awarded to the municipality.

-- Advertisement --



SOCIAL Welfare will be offered in an amazing Home Help service throughout the municipality of Orihuela which will see around 40 users benefit from this announcement.

In the announcement made by the Councillor of Social Welfare, Almudena Baldó, and the Mayor of Emergencies, Víctor Valverde, Red Cross have been awarded the two year contract in order to provide the Home Help service for a total amount of €206,672.

Speaking about the contract, Baldó explained the purpose is “to provide a professional service of a care nature to support individual or family autonomy through personal care and the performance of domestic, social, health or educational tasks at home.”

The Home Help service awarded in Orihuela will allow those that aren’t able to provide for themselves a chance for some help and the Red Cross are an established organisation with the means to offer this service.

“Social Services are committed to offering the best possible service to the most vulnerable people, especially in these difficult moments for many of them in the current situation of health crisis due to Covid-19,” Baldó concluded.

Thank you for reading this article “Red Cross to offer Home Help service in Orihuela”.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue be able to bring you a range of News that doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s Local Spanish News or International Entertainment News, we’ve got you covered!