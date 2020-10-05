Prioritising who gets vaccinated. This may be controversial to some people, as only prioritised groups will receive the vaccine. This is to prevent spreading and protect those most at risk.

The UK’s large population of almost 70 million people will be in shock to know the Government only want to vaccine around half of their inhabitants. They will be focusing on the people that are more at risk from the disease, such as; people the age of fifty, health workers, pregnant ladies and also people that already have certain diseases

The vaccine will be available for around 30 million people, as a preventative measure for those specific groups. The groups being vaccinated will mean the virus won’t be spread anymore. The vaccine has an age requirement, anyone below the age of eighteen will not be receiving the vaccine.

They have disclosed this information before they have found the right injection as they want to tell people in advance, so the people know what to expect. Of course, the government do want the whole population to be get the vaccination to abolish the disease. Unfortunately, it cannot happen, especially during the first few weeks and months of vaccinating the prioritised groups.

However, they do not have a finalised vaccine, and most likely will not have the right injection until the start or middle of 2021. The vaccine once finished, will take months of preparation, to have the lists of people prioritised, and there will be a waiting list.

Thank you for reading this article, "Prioritising who gets vaccinated".