Parents in Liverpool Face £200 fines as Halloween Trick or Treating Banned

Halloween trick or treating has been ‘banned’ in Liverpool with parents facing £200 fines if they let their kids go out and mix with others.

People living in local lockdown areas in Liverpool are no longer allowed to mix and anyone found allowing their children to go outdoors and Trick or Treat now face a €220 (£200) fine. The government has warned families that if they break the Rule of Six they will be fined- although, to much public outrage, it apparently didn’t apply to Jeremy Corbyn and friends last week!

The Department for Health and Social Care said trick or treating would be banned in areas where household mixing is not allowed, which effectively ‘cancels’ Halloween for many families. Local lockdown areas currently include Merseyside and West Lancashire with stricter restrictions in place in the Liverpool City region, Warrington and Halton.

The Prime Minister’s deputy spokesman said: “The Rule of Six is clear, it includes children. We are asking people not to meet in groups of six or more. In local lockdown areas, we have been very clear that households should not mix. In other areas not in lockdown, the Rule of Six applies. It is correct, parents will be fined if children meet in groups of more than six children.”

