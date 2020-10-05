A young mother suddenly woke up to discover she had Tourette’s syndrome, which has left her constantly swearing at friends and family!

Mum-of-two Hayleigh-Elizabeth Honey, 27, had no underlying health problems before her nightmare started– but then one day, shockingly, she suddenly woke up with Tourette’s syndrome symptoms.

Now, in what is a complete reversal of character- she constantly calls her husband Matt, 27, a ‘c***’, tells her children, Luna five, and Zephyr, two, to ‘f*** off’, sticking her middle finger up at everyone she sees.

It started in September when she found herself shaking and then developed muscle spasms and an inability to control her speech. Hayleigh, from Penryn, Cornwall, said: ‘This is completely new, I had no idea this was going to happen. I’ve never had anything like this before.

‘It all started in one day, I woke up with shakes that I didn’t think about because I hadn’t eaten yet, but it never went away. I started having shoulder cramps around lunchtime, and when my husband got home at about 7 pm, I hit myself and shouted random sentences. The next morning it was so bad that I could only stutter, I couldn’t speak properly, so I went straight to my doctor.”

Hayleigh’s GP first thought it could have been caused by a viral infection and told the mother to go home and wait for it to pass, however, a week later, Hayleigh’s tics had gotten much worse, so she returned for more tests.

The mother of two said: “I went to another GP and was referred the same day to the medical evaluation unit at Treliske Hospital, where I got a CT scan – they didn’t want to do an MRI because I would have to stay still for too long. They took my fluids and ran tests, and all came back clear.”

Tourette’s syndrome is a condition that affects the nervous system and causes people to experience sudden jerks or movements known as ‘tics’. It’s not officially diagnosed until after a person has been suffering from tics for a year or more, that’s the reason Hayleigh is still waiting to see if the symptoms pass.

She continued: “The only thing they could also write it down was genetics or chronic anxiety, I wasn’t stressed at the time, but I have had mental health issues in the past. It’s hard to say because at the time there was nothing stressful in my life, no more than any other mom. Now I am learning to live with it, I have to wait and see whether it will go away by itself or whether this is now my life.”

“My tics change every day, I get new ones depending on what songs I’m listening to or who I’m talking to.”

Hayley said her husband ignores all of her tics, even though she said she calls him the c-word more than telling him she loves him- ‘He was fantastic, he laughed about it and said he played rugby last night and was called worse, she said. “Another one I’ve started is sticking my middle finger at people and they tell them to have one. I only did it to my sister, my husband and my children. My two-year-old has not noticed, my daughter finds it especially funny. My husband ignores all my sign, I never had to apologize to him. I call him the ‘c’ word more than tell him I love him and it doesn’t bother him.”

