Mother and daughter have been murdered in their own home.

Two men are suspected to have burned, raped and murdered their two victims. They have been arrested. The attack happened in the house of Dr Saman Mir Sacharvi, 49 and Vian Mangrio, 14. They were found dead in their house, in Burnley, Lancashire, in the early morning of Thursday.

The investigation is still on-going but have gathered the evidence of damage form fire and smoke. The mother daughter suffered horrific injuries. Dr Saman Mir Sacharvi was sexually and physically assaulted before dying from pressure to her neck area, which was shown in her post-mortem.

The young teenage girl was affected by the ‘fire damage’, she was burnt. The cause of her death is still unknown but with further investigation they will know. The two men that have been arrested are of the ages 51 and 56, also from Burnley.

