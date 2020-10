EVERY Thursday a mobile Community Cleaning Point for domestic waste is installed in a different site around Fuengirola.

Week 1 in the month sees it at Boquetillo Market, week 2 Miramar Health Centre, week 3 Plaza Suomi and weeks 4 and 5 at the Parque de las Presas.

This is in addition to the two fixed points, located in the Exhibition Centre and the Natural Park, for depositing waste that cannot be disposed of in the usual containers