ALFAZ town hall is to build a covered sports stadium in Albir.

Comprising two connected sections, each with a built area of 2,000 square metres, the installation will hold 1,300 people.

Construction is expected to take 18 months and €823,000 of the estimated €1.927 million cost will be met by the Diputacion provincial council.

Vicente Arques, Alfaz’s mayor, announced the project during a recent visit to the town by Javier Gutierrez, who heads the Diputacion’s Infrastructure department.