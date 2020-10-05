Mallorca council financing for films and videos linked to the island

MALLORCA council is providing financing for films and videos linked to the island as a way of backing the audiovisual sector while at the same time contributing to promoting the location.

The island administration has announced that it is making €425,000 of subsidies available for audiovisual works related to the island, promoted by the Mallorca Film Commission and the Mallorca Tourism Foundation.

The financial assistance will cover the whole process of new projects, from development, meaning necessary activities prior to the start or production, through to production and dissemination, which include promotion, distribution and projection.

The subsidies will cover feature films, fiction series, animation, fiction short films and video clips.

There will also be support available for first operas.

