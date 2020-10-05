Have your say – Reader’s Facebook comments on Top News

HERE are a selection of our top engaging posts on Facebook over the weekend and our reader’s comments on them.

US President Trump claims to be feeling better in video released this morning on Twitter.

“He was just run down and tired. He’s faking it. 1 Day and he’s better, what a Joke. Just looking for Symphony.”-RSF

First days of new regulations in Madrid sees residents and businesses in turmoil.

“How many people under 50 who are not sick are dying? Other illnesses and age are killing those who are dying as it does every year. 2019 427.000 died. No Covid-19.”-TOC



Cineworld may have to shut all of its 128 cinemas.

“The government won’t be satisfied until everything is closed, it doesn’t affect the wealthy they don’t go or shop where we do.”-AK



Kate Middleton’s uncle sends Meghan and Harry explosive messages.

“Who the hell does he think he is and what’s it got to do with him? He is disappointed in Harry why? Could it be that he married that wrong’un, Meghan? Wrong’un because she is an intelligent mixed-race beautiful woman that has something to say that needs to be heard.”-TT



UK 12,872 new coronavirus cases are highest daily total since outbreak began.

“Maybe stop testing, all we hear is about how many people have tested positive, how many are fault positive. Let’s concentrate how many in hospital, ICU and deaths.”-CB



Madrid residents flee to the Costa del Sol to avoid restrictions.

“It will be the likes of all these people, fleeing from Madrid, with Covid, running to other parts of Spain and start spreading it even more. It is wrong, keep them in Madrid and stop these people getting out.”-LS



Spain’s Covid-19 stats have WHO puzzled.

“There numbers are wrong. That’s what I believe not as bad as they are stating. Counting testing.”-CT



Two British women fined £1000 on return from Spanish holiday.

“I’m self-isolating after coming back from Spain last week and I wouldn’t dream of leaving my house. I doubt very much I have it but imagine if I have and I infected other people. I’d never forgive myself.”-CB

