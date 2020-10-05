González said that it cannot be forgotten “that during 2020, the municipalities have faced extraordinary expenses derived from the pandemic, while our income related to the provision of some public services has been reduced, in a very considerable way.”

“[It is] something that has especially affected public transport in cities like ours. For this reason, I believe it necessary for the Government of Spain to consider the need to recover the transport fund of €400 million that was initially contemplated in the royal decree repealed in Congress, to compensate for the extraordinary deficit that the pandemic has generated in public transport,” he continued.

Speaking on next year, the mayor explained, “2021 is going to be a complicated year in which city ​​councils, as the closest administration, will have a decisive role in facing the social and economic crisis. Therefore, it is essential that they have sufficient resources to meet the needs arising from the pandemic.”

Thank you for reading this article “Elche’s Mayor calls for Government to recover compensation funds”.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue be able to bring you a range of News that doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s Local Spanish News or International Entertainment News, we’ve got you covered!