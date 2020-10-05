Elche’s Mayor calls for Government to recover compensation funds

Elche’s Mayor, Carlos González, calls for the Government to recover the transport compensation funds made in a royal decree agreement.
CARLOS GONZÁLEZ has urged for other City Councils to join Elche in demanding that the Government make the €400 million announced in a royal decree available for use.
The large funds were put in place by the Government which would allow municipalities to be compensated for the reduction in income from municipal transport due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
The mayor says that the suspension of the fiscal rules in 2020 and 2021 proposed by the Government of Pedro Sánchez “is good news for the municipalities, since it means leaving the spending rule without effect and being able to dispose of the savings generated”.
González said that it cannot be forgotten “that during 2020, the municipalities have faced extraordinary expenses derived from the pandemic, while our income related to the provision of some public services has been reduced, in a very considerable way.”
“[It is] something that has especially affected public transport in cities like ours. For this reason, I believe it necessary for the Government of Spain to consider the need to recover the transport fund of €400 million that was initially contemplated in the royal decree repealed in Congress, to compensate for the extraordinary deficit that the pandemic has generated in public transport,” he continued.
Speaking on next year, the mayor explained, “2021 is going to be a complicated year in which city councils, as the closest administration, will have a decisive role in facing the social and economic crisis. Therefore, it is essential that they have sufficient resources to meet the needs arising from the pandemic.”
