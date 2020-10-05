Diputación de Málaga introduces new project ‘Pregnancy after breast cancer, is it possible?’

THE Diputación de Málaga promotes the project ‘Pregnancy after breast cancer, is it possible?’. An initiative of the Gesfera association that will be developed in the municipalities of Archidona, Mollina, Villanueva de la Concepción, Humilladero and Fuente de Piedra.

The objective is to advise and offer emotional support on the possibilities of fertility preservation and assisted reproduction techniques Malaga women of childbearing age who have been diagnosed with breast cancer.

This was announced by the deputy of the Third Sector, Francisco José Martín, who recalled that the project ‘Pregnancy after breast cancer, is it possible?’ It is the result of the work that this association, created by psychotherapists who are experts in infertility and perinatal grief, has been doing since its creation.

Since its inception, Gesfera has been dedicated to offering help to families who have difficulties to become fathers/mothers in a biological way, through conferences, talks and workshops.

Martín explained that this initiative is financed with €20,000, thanks to the 2019 call for aid from the Diputación de Málaga aimed at third-sector entities.



During the month of October, the association has scheduled virtual sessions, lasting two and a half hours, taught by assisted reproduction professionals, oncologists and psychologists, which began today, October 5, in Archinoda.

More sessions will be held in Mollina (October 7 October), Villanueva de la Concepción (October 9), Campillos (October 20), Humilladero (October 21) and Fuente de Piedra (October 22). Aimed at community service professionals and anyone who is interested in breast cancer and fertility, those interested should register through the email silviagil@gesfera.es.

The conference will provide information on preservation techniques (cryopreservation of oocytes, embryos and ovarian tissue) and assisted reproduction after the period recommended by the oncologist has passed (egg donation and embryo adoption). In addition, to provide tools to deal with breast cancer and to sensitize the population about infertility as a consequence of this disease.



As the representatives of the association explain, currently there is a tendency in developed countries to delay pregnancy until the age of thirty or forty.

This circumstance, together with the data provided by the Consensus on Breast Cancer and Fertility of the Spanish Society of Senology and Breast Pathology, shows that of approximately half of the women who overcome breast cancer and wish or attempt to become pregnant, only about 10 per cent conceive children after diagnosis.

Gesfera considers that these figures are the result of a lack of rapid and adequate fertility counselling, which reduces the pregnancy rate in patients and hinders the psychological adaptation to face breast cancer in women of childbearing age.

Likewise, after the conference, an application coordinated by professionals in oncology assisted reproduction and psychology will be created on breast cancer in women of childbearing age that will offer information, in addition to creating a community that can share experiences that serve as helps everyone interested in this process.

Among the actions carried out by the Gesfera association is the campaign ‘The voice of infertility’, whose objective is to sensitize the population and Public Administrations in the matter of infertility, and the initiative ‘Regional training days in breast cancer’, which approaches the disease from different social and health perspectives.

