Costa Blanca firm to invest €245 million building seven solar plants across Spain

Costa Blanca firm to invest €245 million building seven solar plants across Spain
Costa Blanca firm to invest €245 million building seven solar plants across Spain in 2021.

WHILE many sectors are feeling the devastating impact of the health pandemic, the renewable energy sector appears to be booming in Alicante province.

In June, Valfortec announced plans to build one of the biggest renewable energy plants in the region in Novelda, which was followed by a separate bid to create a huge photoboltaic plant in Crevillente.

And now Elche firm, Himin Solar, in alliance with the Israeli company, Solaer – a subsidiary of the Spanish renewable energy group Solaer – has revealed its major investment plans withg a number of projects in the pipeline.

The most advanced project is a 50 mega-station plant Alizarsun, which is being built in Paracuellos del Jalon, Zaragoza, at a cost of around €35 million.


The plant will be connected in June, 2021, on an area of ​​about 120 hectares, and will be in operation for a decade.

In addition, a ‘power sale contract’ has been signed with the Swiss company Alpiq. The Elche firm and its Israeli partner will produce the energy and the Swiss company will buy and market it.


Tara Rippin
Tara Rippin
https://www.euroweeklynews.com/
Tara Rippin is a reporter for Spain’s largest English-speaking newspaper, Euro Weekly News, and is responsible for the Costa Blanca region.
She has been in journalism for more than 20 years, having worked for local newspapers in the Midlands, UK, before relocating to Spain in 1990.
Since arriving, the mother-of-one has made her home on the Costa Blanca, while spending 18 months at the EWN head office in Fuengirola on the Costa del Sol.
She loves being part of a community that has a wonderful expat and Spanish mix, and strives to bring the latest and most relevant news to EWN’s loyal and valued readers.

