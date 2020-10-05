Millionaire recluse McAfee has been arrested by authorities in Spain and is awaiting extradition to the US.

Computer Anti-Virus developer John Mcafee has been charged with tax evasion by federal prosecutors. They allege McAfee used nominee names to hide cryptocurrency, a yacht, and real estate as part of a conspiracy to evade taxes.

John McAfee was recently arrested for wearing a thong instead of face mask in Norway. image: Twitter

Mcafee posted this video in August this year and said: “Now that Ghislaine has been arrested, everyone is asking me how to avoid being collected by the authorities that might be pursuing you. Simple really — a four-step process.” Video credit- John Mcafee: Twitter

Now that Ghislaine has been arrested, everyone is asking me how to avoid being collected by the authorities that might be pursuing you.

Simple really — a four step process: pic.twitter.com/NaHZnSWPrx — John McAfee (@officialmcafee) July 2, 2020

Authorities in Spain have been careful not to mention where Mcafee was detained. Mcafee is notorious for hiding his location and after being arrested over 22 times maybe this time the US justice system have their man.

