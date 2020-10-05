Castile and León, an autonomous community in north-western Spain, has said it will put León and Palencia into a level of lockdown starting from tomorrow.

Borders closed from tomorrow

The measures were expected but local residents have apparently complained they were not given enough time to prepare adequately. The full list of restrictions will be available to download from Official Gazette of Castilla y León tomorrow. The mobility restriction will initially be for a period of 14 days after which a review will be made to see if there is a change in the rate of infection.

Reasons for the partial lockdown are in both cases, that the incidence exceeds 500 affected per 100,000 inhabitants over the last 14 days; the positivity rate of the PCR tests exceeds ten per cent, and the ICUs of the Autonomous Community have an average occupancy of over 35 per cent. All these figures constituent a partial or full lockdown as specified by the federal government.

Madrid wakes up to a new confinement

Madrid starts the working week this Monday with mobility restrictions, measures against which the Community of Madrid appealed to the National Court. Long traffic jams were reported this morning as thousands of workers face the start of the week with a host of restrictions aimed at lowering the infection rate in the region- which is still the highest in Spain.

Spain has already reached 32,086 deaths and almost 790,000 infected since the beginning of the pandemic, according to data from the Ministry of Health. Around the world, there are already more than 35 million reported cases and more than a million deaths from COVID-19.

