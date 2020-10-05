BRITISH Prime Minister Boris Johnson does not particularly wish for the Brexit transition period to end without a new deal in place but believes that Britain could live without a trade deal, he said on Sunday, October 4.

-- Advertisement --



With December, 31, and expiry of the transition period fast approaching, Johnson and the head of the EU’s executive, Ursula von der Leyen, agreed in a phone call on Saturday to step up negotiations on a post-Brexit deal.

“I think it’s there to be done,” Johnson said during an interview on BBC television.

“Alas, there are some difficult issues that need to be fixed, and there’s no question that the EU needs to understand that we’re utterly serious about needing to control our own laws and our own regulations, and similarly they need to understand that the repatriation of the UK’s fisheries … is very important.”

Asked whether he was worried about the potential impact of a no-deal situation in the middle of the COVID pandemic, Johnson said: “I don’t want the Australian WTO-type outcome, particularly, but we can more than live with it.

“I think the people of this country have had enough … of being told that this will be impossible or intolerable. I think we can prosper mightily under those circumstances.”

The government last week announced to importers and exporters they would have to complete extra paperwork whether there was a deal or not and that a lack of preparation on their part could lead to 100 km queues of trucks.

The EU says that any deal must be sealed by the end of October, or in the first days of November at the latest.

More trade talks are due in London next week and in Brussels, the following week before the 27 national EU leaders meet over October, 15 and 16 to discuss progress.

London has also said it wants clarity by October, 15 on whether a deal is possible or not.

An estimated trillion euros of annual trade would be at stake if they fail to reach an agreement.

Euro Weekly News, the people’s paper, we lead others follow!