Thirteen children aged between 13 and 14 have been rushed to hospital after they all fell ill after ‘eating sweets’ at an all-girls school in north London.

The ambulance service was called shortly before midday to La Sainte Union Catholic School in Highgate, north London. The youngsters at the girl’s school were treated at the scene and taken to hospital after reportedly eating what they believed to be sweets.

The Metropolitan Police said an investigation into the incident is underway, although none are believed to be “seriously unwell”. The force said in a statement: “Police were called by London Ambulance Service at around 11.45 am on Monday, 5 October, to reports of children feeling unwell having eaten what they believed to be sweets at a school in Highgate Road, NW5.

“As a precaution, 13 children have been taken to hospital. All their parents have been informed. Nobody is believed to be seriously unwell, the full circumstances are being investigated.”

The 159-year-old school, which counts singer Tulisa and Harry Potter actress Imelda Staunton among its alumni, has been approached for comment. Headmistress Sophie Fegan is expected to hold a special assembly at the school tomorrow to discuss the incident.

Update: It has just been revealed that the sweets that put 13 teenage girls in hospital contained cannabis!

