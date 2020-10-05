President Trump will leave Walter Reed TONIGHT and says ‘don’t be afraid of COVID’ just 72 hours after he was rushed to the hospital.

DONALD Trump has confirmed that he will be leaving the military hospital in Maryland just 72 hours after he was admitted with coronavirus.

The President wrote on Twitter.

President Trump was eager to leave the hospital as soon as possible, as the drama around his treatment and the virus’s toll on the White House continued to mount. In the morning, the White House shuttled reporters to Walter Reed, where a briefing lectern had been placed, raising speculation about another update from Mr Trump’s medical team. But the lectern remained covered with a plastic bag through lunchtime and on-one would comment about the update.

Amid questions about whether Mr Trump could relocate to the White House without endangering himself and others came a reminder that the virus may still be spreading through the West Wing and beyond: Mr Trump’s press secretary, Kayleigh McEnany, announced that she, too, had tested positive for the virus and would be isolating. Ms McEnany, who said she had previously tested negative several times, spoke briefly to reporters outside the White House on Sunday. She also did not wear a mask.

