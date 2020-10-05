Manchester United have signed former Paris St-Germain striker Edinson Cavani on a free transfer.

The 33-year-old Uruguay international, who left PSG at the end of June, has signed a one-year contract. Cavani has scored 341 goals in 556 club matches, including a record 200 in 301 appearances for the French giants.

One of his first United games will likely be against PSG in the Champions League group match on 20 October. Before that, United face Newcastle United in the Premier League on 17 October, the first game after the international break. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side are 16th in the table, having picked up only three points from their opening three league matches- they were beaten 6-1 at home by Tottenham on Sunday.

“Manchester United is one of the greatest clubs in the world, so it is a real honour to be here,” said the Uruguay international. “I’ve worked really hard during the time off and I feel eager to compete and represent this incredible club. I have played in front of some of the most passionate supporters in football during my career and I know that it will be the same in Manchester. I cannot wait to experience the Old Trafford atmosphere when it is safe for the fans to return.”

Cavani will offer Ole Gunnar Solskjaer an experienced option in attack to supplement the talents of Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood.

