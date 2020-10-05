A coronavirus outbreak at Sheffield University has been declared after 474 students and five staff members tested positive for COVID-19.

CORONAVIRUS cases are surging at the University of Sheffield with hundreds of students and five members of staff testing positive for the virus. In the latest update, 474 students tested positive for COVID-19. On Friday, the University of Sheffield announced it had already recorded 116 cases of coronavirus since the start of the academic year. The university confirmed 114 positive test results from students, as well as two from members of staff since last Monday and rates continued to climb steadily all through the week.

A spokesman also confirmed that the whole student accommodation blocks were in lockdown at that time. He said, quote: “We recognise how difficult it is for students who are new to Sheffield and need to self-isolate because of Covid-19 cases. To make sure we are supporting students in the best way possible, we will contact all students who are self-isolating to check on their welfare and offer practical and emotional support.”

Universities all across the Uk reporting outbreaks, the latest being Northumbria University. A spokesman for the university in Newcastle confirmed 770 students had tested positive since returning in mid-September, 78 of whom are symptomatic.

Unions acting on behalf of Lecturers say they are considering strike action over ‘face-to-face’ lessons and a move to online teaching is being sought after.

