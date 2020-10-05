A much-travelled padding pool

STORM ALEX brought a 10-degree temperature drop and gales to the Valencian Community last week.

It also whipped away a children’s paddling pool from a Cullera (Valencia) terrace and their father, “Joso 3”, posted a Twitter message, asking anyone who saw it to contact him.

-- Advertisement --



Before long he received a photo of the deflated pool from a woman who said it had appeared in front of her house but “Joso 3” did a doubletake on seeing that she lived in San Vicente (Alicante), 141 kilometres away.

Whether or not it was his and whether or not it actually flew there, their exchange of messages immediately took off and has now gone viral.