Young climber seriously injured in nasty fall in Castell de Alaro mountains

A YOUNG climber was left seriously injured after a nasty fall in the Castell de Alaro mountains on Saturday.

The Mallorca firefighting service reported the 25-year old plummeted 15 metres while climbing in the zone know as Sex Xorreres, suffering a head trauma and breaking his ankle.

Firefighters from Inca and Soller and a Guardia Civil team worked together on the rescue effort.

They got the young climber onto a stretcher and administered first-aid.

Given the seriousness of his injuries, particularly the head trauma, the teams took the decision to call in the Guardia Civil’s “El Cuco” helicopter to transfer the 25-year old to the Son Espases Universtiy Hospital in Palma.

According to press reports the cause of the climbing accident could have been that the young man had some kind of problems with his ropes.

