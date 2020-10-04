Worse than Coronavirus- Coffee could go extinct in 10 years!

Take your last sips slowly because according to recent studies the worlds favourite hot beverage could be extinct in 10 years!

Recent studies have revealed that climate change could be impacting our coffee supplies. If rising temperatures and deforestation continues at the rate it is now, the majority of coffee species could be extinct in 10 to 20 years.

The issue of how climate change is affecting coffee production hit the headlines recently after the publication of a new report from the Climate Institute, which claims climate change will halve the area suitable for coffee production by 2050.

While companies may once have diversified their suppliers in the face of supply risk, the systematic impact of climate change across coffee-growing regions requires a radical rethink of production models and sourcing relationships, according to Alejandro Litovsky, the founder and CEO of the Earth Security Group.

By 2080, the report estimates that wild coffee (which helps us find genetic varietals that might be more resistant to climate stress) could go extinct.

Coffee shortages that make it harder to get good coffee and that hurt the livelihoods of 25 million coffee farmers around the globe are already having an effect, and it’s not just environmental research groups that are concerned about future access to coffee. Advisors for corporate giants like Starbucks and Lavazza agree. In an online poll, people said they were more scared of not being able to drink coffee than the coronavirus!

