Work begins to make Coin a tourist hotspot

A GROUP of eight cultural guides has visited Coín in order to learn about its history and culture and to be able to offer it in their tourist packages, working to make Coin a tourist hotspot.

The group from the Association of Cultural Guides AGP Malaga made a tour of the historic centre of the town. The mayor of the town, Francisco Santos; the Councilor for Tourism, Cristóbal Ortega, and the Councilor for Culture, Dori Luque, went to the Convent of Santa María de la Encarnación to greet them and thank them for their interest in promoting tourism in the town.

“This visit is great news for the future of our town. Every time more tour guides are interested in making the history and culture of Coín known, with which we are very happy, ”said the Coin councilor.

“We want to know Coín in-depth because we are interested in making it known for tourism and attracting visitors who are currently nationals,” said Antonia Leote, one of the participating guides.

The tourist route began in Plaza Alameda and from this characteristic place of the town they took a tour of the historic centre of Coín. They did it at the hands of the historian and Coineño Francisco Marmolejo, who was in charge of publicizing the history of the town through its streets, buildings, and squares until reaching the Convent of Santa María de la Encarnación.

There, he gave the tour over to Manolo García, from the García Agüera Foundation, who continued the day with a special guide through the Antonio Reyna Manescau Centre, which highlights the life and work of the most illustrious and universal painter of the town.

“We have a great heritage of enormous wealth and potential to make known to all those people who choose a type of inland tourism, quieter, but very well connected with Malaga capital and the entire Costa del Sol”, Santos highlighted.

For his part, Ortega explained that starting today a large group of professionals will be able to include Coín in their tourist offer.

“They already have the necessary information to go back to the municipality bringing tourists and visitors who want to know our town and our heritage,” he stressed.

The Coineño councilor wanted to thank, on the other hand, both Marmolejo and García for the guides given to this group and to the Tourist Office of the municipality for “the great work that is being done to achieve the greater projection of the town.”

The head of Tourism has pointed out that from the Townhall “we are working to make Coín a destination for all those who visit our province and our coast and little by little we will verify these results.” Antonia Leote has highlighted the potential of the town and has encouraged the residents of the town to also get to know it for greater projection from within and abroad.