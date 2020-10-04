VOLUNTEERS have bagged up waste and plastic cleared from the Pollensa to Alcudia coast.

Divided into two groups of 10 in accordance with the pandemic health safety regulations, the volunteers from Sa Pobla, Pollensa Port, Buger and Santa Ponsa collected 15 bags of rubbish in all.

Most of the stuff they picked up from the beach which joins Pollensa and Alcudia was plastic, but they also found cans, fishing line and face masks.

Pollensa council supported the volunteers’ beach clean up efforts by providing the rubbish bags and gloves.