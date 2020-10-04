VERA & District Lions is forging ahead with its fundraising efforts in the ‘new normal’ created by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We are now operating in very different times, as meetings and fundraising events have had to be drastically reduced due to the social distancing requirements.

“However looking to the future is very important for the club”, explained Vera and District Lions joint press officer, Ceri Norman.

“Fundraising is vital to enable the Lions to play their part now and in the future”, Ceri stressed.

At the end of July Vera & District Lions opened the club’s first charity shop in Avenida de Almeria in Turre.

Despite only opening initially on Friday and Saturdays between 10am and 2pm the shop has “more than exceeded expectations” in its first two months of operation, Ceri reported.

“Sales have been good, and the club is very grateful for all the regular donations from the public that have enabled this to be maintained.

“Although at present the shop cannot accept donations of larger items of furniture, smaller items that can be dropped off or collected by car continue to be very popular.”

Another important fundraising tool for the Lions is public donations.

As part of forging ahead with fundraising efforts the club is always actively looking for more venues happy to take one of its bright yellow cash collection boxes. Look out for them in your local shops, bars or restaurants.

Contact the Club Secretary via email at veralionssecretary@gmail.com for more details.

All monies raised by Vera & District Lions are earmarked to help people in need in the local community, either with direct support or via partner organisations like food banks and charitable support groups.

