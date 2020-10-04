‘Urban Agenda 2030’ will allow Rincón de la Victoria to become a smarter, more sustainable area

RINCON de la Victoria has announced its strategic plan, `The Urban Agenda 2030´ that will allow the development of a 21st-century town which will be more intelligent, sustainable and integrated.

The Strategic Plan has involved a process of shared analysis and reflection to advance, evolve and modernise the institution, the municipality and each and every resident.

The mayor of Rincón de la Victoria, Francisco Salado, together with the councillor of the Strategic Plan, Miguel Ángel Jiménez, councillors of the Government Team and the director of the CIEDES Foundation, María del Carmen García have presented the new document which was approved in the Ordinary Plenary held last Wednesday, October 29, at the Rincón de la Victoria Town Hall, and which will serve as a tool for change and advancement of society.

Along with the approval of the document, a continuous monitoring and evaluation system has also been created.

The councillor explained that ‘The Urban Agenda’, “is a living tool that will allow us to establish priorities, organise actions and allocate resources in a responsible and balanced way”, and therefore, “brings together challenges, commitments and solutions that the city ​​we aspire to should consider ”, he adds.

The objective, as indicated by the first mayor, is “to make Rincón de la Victoria a friendly town, providing it with services and facilities, generating cultural and sports activities, meeting the demands of young and old, accessible, with the application of new technologies to have an open and participatory administration committed to a new model of territorial governance ”.

In addition, Salado has thanked the institutions, entities and citizens in general that have participated in the development of the Urban Agenda 2030 of Rincón de la Victoria for their involvement and work carried out ”.

The mayor has highlighted interest in this Strategic Plan that “will increase knowledge, improve teamwork and communication and image of the entity and allow us to be prepared for other scenarios.” From now on, Jiménez explains, “we begin the work of executing important projects, in some cases that are already being undertaken, such as the Artificial Reef, Auditorium, and implementation of the Electronic Headquarters.

This Strategic Plan has been linked to the Europe 2020 Strategy and the Sustainable Development Goals established by the United Nations Assembly in 2015 in its so-called Urban Agenda 2030.

García explained, “Rincón de la Victoria aspires to be a diverse and compact town for residents and tourists, with a way of being that outlines and distinguishes it from others, with quality of life and where the most important thing it has are its citizens and their future ”.

The Urban Agenda `2030′ is also the result of a participatory process more than three years of analysis, reflections, meetings, forums and exchanges of all social, political and institutions on the future of Rincon de la Victoria agents.

