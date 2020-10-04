Unity on Valencia Day

THE Generalitat celebrates October 9, Valencian Community Day, by evoking the region’s “historic unity” when facing adversity.

“We want to give prominence to the unity that shaped our history eight centuries ago,” explained Maria Fernanda Escribano, the region’s director general for Institutional Promotion.

-- Advertisement --



In the present “atypical situation” the Valencian Community’s population was fighting an enemy as powerful as the opponents that Jaime I faced 782 years ago, Escribano said in reference to the day when the Christian forces re-took Valencia City from the Moors.

This year’s commemoration is illustrated with an image by Nuria Tamarit and Ana Asuncion, based on El Abrazo (The Embrace), the picture by Juan Genoves (1930-2020) that symbolised Spain’s reconciliation during the Transition to democracy.

“The Generalitat has chosen one of the most emblematic works by one of the greatest Valencian painters of recent times, above all because embraces are absent now,” Escribano said.

Regional broadcaster A Punt has prepared radio programmes for this coming week featuring the Valencian Community’s cultural heritage and fiestas, highlighting events that have been cancelled owing to the pandemic.

Television programme A Punt directe is dedicating an hour each day to the music, fiestas, fireworks and gastronomy that the connect the region’s population, culminating in a four-programme on Valencia Day, October 9.