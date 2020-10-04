Two rescued from large sailboat stuck on Benajarafe beach

THE effects of the storm ‘Alex’ are already being noticed in Malaga province. The strong west wind prevailing on the coasts could be behind the problems that a large sailboat had on Friday afternoon when it was sailing off the coast of Vélez-Málaga.

Two people had to be rescued from the large sailboat that had been adrift on a beach in Benajarafe.

