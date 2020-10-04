The dreaded hangover headache – is there a cure?

WE all have that one drink we stay clear of, because we over indulged ONCE, but the dreaded hangover headache just wasn’t worth it.

For me it’s brandy, one whiff of the stuff send my stomach into backflips as it triggers memories of a New Years Day from hell, spent throwing up in a mop bucket… classy I know!

Before the festive season is upon us again, let’s prepare ourselves with a hangover education.

“There are a lot of myths about hangover cures,” says Ruth C. Engs, R.N., a professor at Indiana University who has done extensive research on the effects of drinking.

“Essentially there is no hangover ‘cure’ other than consuming water and liquids like juice in the morning.”

The reason? Hangover symptoms are a product of dehydration, hypoglycemia, and the poisonous side effects of toxins in our drinks.

Water will not only help hydrate your muscles and organs but will also aid in flushing out the toxins. Juices such as orange juice accomplish both while replenishing your body with missing sugars.