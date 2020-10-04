Support Balearic Island shops in the run-up to Christmas urges regional government

SUPPORT Balearic Island shops and businesses in the run-up to Christmas, the regional government has urged residents.

The Balearic Vice-President and regional Energy Transition and Productive Sectors minister Pedro Yllanes made the call following a meeting on the first day of the month with the presidents of the archipelago’s trade associations and chambers of commerce, which regional President Francina Armengol chaired.

Yllanes told press the Balearic administration is working to make the pre-Christmas period the time when the islands’ shops recover from the impact of the pandemic.

The Vice-President reported that the meeting had focused on the extension of assistance to the sector and the actions included within the measures aimed at rebooting the trade sector in the islands’ municipalities over the coming months.

He maintained the administration is fully committed to supporting the sector, which he said had been “hard hit” by the Covid-19 crisis and the absence of tourists, describing it as “strategic” for the archipelago’s economy and as generating “quality work places.”

