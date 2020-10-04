IT seems Kate Moss’s daughter is being handed down her mothers sense of style and her party girl attitude. The supermodel mini-me recently left a party in less than she arrived in, much like mother Kate did 27 years ago.

Lila Grace swapped her her knee-length frock and stripped down to a sheer black chiffon dress and a short leather jacket.

-- Advertisement --



In what appears to be a total PR stunt, a lucky paparazzi photographer was there to photograph them at the members’ club Laylow on the edge of West London’s Notting Hill.

Mini Moss stole the show when the pictures were published, as her public profile went from being relatively unrecognisable to supermodel-in-waiting as the supermodel mini-me recently left a party in less than she arrived in catching the eye of the fashion world by replicating her mother.

If her risque dress was anything to go by, Lila Grace is going to be quite a handful of personality as she enters the world of celebrity, as it bore a striking resemblance to a head-turning dress that Kate wore 27 years ago.

It is far from surprising that fashionistas are now suggesting that Moss senior is masterminding not only her daughter’s style, but her blossoming career.

Industry sources say that rather than focusing on her own fame, her priority these days is to launch Lila on to the fashion scene.

Already the 18-year-old is the principal client at her modeling company, Kate Moss Agency, based in London’s Soho. Others on the books include the pop singer Rita Ora and Game Of Thrones actress Gwendoline Christie.

Over recent weeks it has appeared that both mum and daughter Moss relish the chance to step out in public in similar outfits. ” Twinning” with her daughter is obviously keeping Kate feeling young, as she goes from supermodel to momager.

Lila – pronounced Lie-la – already has almost 100,000 followers on one of her social media accounts, and isn’t short on celebrity friends, so watch this space, there is a new girl on the block about to start making waves in the celebrity circles.