A man has been arrested after the body of an 18-year-old woman was found in student accommodation.

Newcastle, police have said that an 18-year-old man has been arrested after a woman, also aged 18, died at a student hall of residence in Newcastle. Ambulance crews called the police after they were called to the Park View student village at Newcastle University early on Saturday morning- the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Northumbria Police said: “At 6.06 am yesterday police received a report via the ambulance service of an unresponsive woman at an address on Richardson Road in Newcastle. Emergency services attended where sadly the woman – aged 18 – was pronounced dead at the scene. Enquiries into the circumstances around her death are ongoing.”

They added: “Her next of kin have been informed and are being supported by officers at this time. An 18-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident and is currently on police bail while the investigation continues.”


                   The student accommodation where the teenager was found dead yesterday. image: Twitter

The accommodation complex (pictured above) is a development made up of six buildings between four and ten storeys high. Prices start from €156 (£140) a week, with students choosing between self-catered en-suite bedrooms (each with a four-foot bed) in four, six, seven and eight-bedroom flats, or single studios.

