A man has been arrested after the body of an 18-year-old woman was found in student accommodation.

Newcastle, police have said that an 18-year-old man has been arrested after a woman, also aged 18, died at a student hall of residence in Newcastle. Ambulance crews called the police after they were called to the Park View student village at Newcastle University early on Saturday morning- the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Northumbria Police said: “At 6.06 am yesterday police received a report via the ambulance service of an unresponsive woman at an address on Richardson Road in Newcastle. Emergency services attended where sadly the woman – aged 18 – was pronounced dead at the scene. Enquiries into the circumstances around her death are ongoing.”

They added: “Her next of kin have been informed and are being supported by officers at this time. An 18-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident and is currently on police bail while the investigation continues.”

The accommodation complex (pictured above) is a development made up of six buildings between four and ten storeys high.

