‘Stop Making This Political’ Say 170,000 Spanish Health Professionals

Fifty-Five scientific groups have come together to demand that the management of the pandemic in Spain be detached from political confrontation.

Doctors, nurses, and specialists from all over Spain are fed up and angry with what they feel are political parties using the crisis as a weapon against each other in order to gain public votes. The recent spats between the Federal government- Pedro Sanchez- and the regional president of the government of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, being cited as an example.

A total of 170,000 Spanish Health Professionals have joined together in a manifesto to demand that decisions against coronavirus be based on ‘the greatest possible scientific evidence detached from the ongoing political confrontation’. This is directly aimed at the statements that the governments of Pedro Sánchez and Isabel Díaz Ayuso have issued in recent days due to the health crisis in the Community of Madrid.

‘You are in charge of the health of the nation but you don’t know,’ they warned the political class in the statement, where they demand a response ‘coordinated, equitable and based exclusively on clear, common and transparent scientific criteria’. In a manifesto in the form of a decalogue (ten statements), the groups – which represent more than 170,000 health professionals – set out the guidelines they believe should mark the fight against COVID-19. ‘We must change so much political, professional and human inconsistency,’ they emphasize.

The professionals say they regret that the bureaucratic slowness caused by legal confrontations between administrations is aggravating the health crisis- instead of offering solutions to the coronavirus crisis. “On behalf of more than 47 million Spaniards, you and your families included, we already have to change so much political, professional and human inconsistency,” the decalogue states.

Health groups have called for the implementation of a national protocol that establishes common criteria for all regions and is based exclusively on scientific issues- a document that allows setting aside “the least interference or political pressure.”

