Some sections of the AP-1 and different sections of the AP-7 and AP-4 have already been released and more toll roads will become free during 2021.

2021 will mark the transition of more toll roads becoming free in Spain. The plan not to extend the concessions on the toll roads once their signed contract periods have concluded still remains in force.

This was confirmed recently by the minister of Transport of Mobility and Urban Agenda, José Luis Ábalos. Taking this strategy into account, in 2021 there will again be more privately managed toll roads becoming the responsibility of public administrations for not renewing their contracts.

This has already happened in the last two years with the AP-1 motorway -since January 1, 2019- and also in the case of the AP-7 motorway’s section between Tarragona and Alicante and the AP-4 between Seville and Cádiz.

Which other toll roads will become free next year?

The question now, therefore, is, which toll roads will end their concessions in the coming months? Well, the first will be the AP-2, between Tarragona and La Jonquera, will become free to use as of August 31, 2021. The concession so far by Acesa (Abertis), is almost 15 euros and it will become free from next summer.

August 31, 2021, will be a day to celebrate!

On the same day, August 31, another section of the AP-7, the one between Zaragoza and the Mediterranean (El Vendrell), will also raise its barriers for the last time. This time, the 24.15 euros that the section costs will disappear forever and remain in the pocket of its drivers. Also, another stretch of the AP-7, between Montmeló and El Papiol, becomes free.

The C-32 roads in Maresme and the C-33, which connects Barcelona with the Montmeló circuit, could also become free, both are in Catalonia.

