Sir Elton john pays tribute to John Lennon

SIR ELTON JOHN has described his incredible friendship with Beatles legend John Lennon as a “whirlwind romance”, as he pays tribute to the star, just before what would have been his 80th birthday this year on Friday, October 9.

The musical icons developed an amazing bond almost instantly when they met in 1973, embarking on a friendship like no other.

John’s life was tragically cut short in December 1980 when he was murdered outside his New York apartment by Beatles fanatic Mark David Chapman.

If he was still alive, John would be turning 80 in a few days, a series of emotional interviews from those who knew and loved the star are set to be broadcast on UK radio.

In a two-part interview, being broadcast this weekend ahead of John’s birthday on October 9, Elton says they had a “whirlwind romance” of love, friendship, and music.

Speaking to John’s son and his godson Sean Ono Lennon, 44, Elton said: “That was the kind of wonderful two or three-year whirlwind romance we had and it was such an important thing in my life, Sean, and it just really helped me. It gave me so much confidence. Your dad was as kind and as generous and sweet and we just hit it off immediately.”

Elton’s breakthrough hit You’re Song had been a top 10 on both sides of the Atlantic, but he was still starstruck to meet one of his heroes.

Sean told Elton: “My dad, when he first heard your voice he was in America I think already, and he was thinking that’s the first new kind of British singing that he really liked and dug. I think he said that he loved your music and the songs and he liked the song, Your Song.”

The friends remained close, spending a lot of time together over the next two years, with Elton even playing on John’s fifth album, Wall & Bridges on his track Whatever Gets You Thru The Night.

John Lennon was and still is, in fact, one of the worlds biggest stars, here are five fun facts you may not know –

1. Lennon frequently stated he’d rather be a member of Monty Python than the Beatles.

2. While on tour, he enjoyed playing Monopoly.

3. Lennon and Yoko hired a psychic on staff to help advise them with business decisions.

4. Lennon first experienced LSD at a dinner party when his dentist, John Riley, slipped some in his coffee.

5. Lennon wanted Jesus Christ and Adolf Hitler on the cover of ‘Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band’ but was out-voted.

